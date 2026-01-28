Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy smartphone to feature new privacy feature

Seoul, Jan 28 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday its upcoming Galaxy smartphone will come with a built-in privacy feature allowing users to protect on-screen information from others without the need to attach an additional film.

Read More

The South Korean tech giant said the new feature will allow users to customise display visibility to prevent "shoulder surfing," noting the feature will be "coming to Galaxy very soon."

Samsung Electronics is expected to hold a showcase event for the Galaxy S26 smartphone in February. The new feature is set to be available for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, according to sources, reports Yonhap news agency.

"With multiple settings for adjusting visibility, you can limit what others can see based on the level of privacy protection you need," the company said in a release.

The company said users can customise the feature depending on applications.

"It took over five years of engineering, testing and refining to get here," the company said. "We studied how people use their phones, what they consider private and how security should feel in everyday life."

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics showcased its Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition, introducing features aimed at enhancing athletes' experience during the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy.

The device will be provided to around 3,800 athletes from 90 countries participating in the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics, which will kick off Feb. 6, the South Korean tech giant said.

The new edition of the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a design reflecting "cultural resonance of Italian azure" and "the spirit of unity and sportsmanship embodied by the Olympic Games," the company said.

"The custom gold metal frame symbolises athletes' pursuit of excellence and podium moments, as well as the brand's aspiration for the best," it added.

Samsung said athletes can utilise various cutting-edge features on the device to communicate with other participants, including its interpretation app and the Galaxy Athlete Card, which allows them to easily exchange profiles.

With the smartphone, Samsung Electronics said it will run a "Victory Selfie" event, under which medal winners will take selfies on the podium.

Professional photographers will also use the Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone during the event to take photos of around 490 athletes who gave their consent.

—IANS

na/