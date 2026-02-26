Samsung launches Galaxy S26 series in India starting at Rs 87,999

Gurugram, Feb 26 (IANS) Samsung on Thursday announced that its flagship Galaxy S26 series is now available for pre-order in India, with prices starting at Rs 87,999 for the base model and going up to Rs 1,89,999 for the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra variant.

The Galaxy S26 lineup includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company said the new series brings its most advanced “Agentic AI” mobile experience yet, designed to make everyday tasks simpler and more intuitive.

The phones aim to reduce the effort needed to manage schedules, search for information, capture content and edit photos or videos.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,39,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 1,59,999 for the 12GB+512GB model, while the 16GB+1TB version costs Rs 1,89,999.

The Galaxy S26+ starts at Rs 1,19,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 1,39,999 for the 12GB+512GB model.

The Galaxy S26 comes at Rs 87,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 1,07,999 for the 12GB+512GB version.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 series began on February 25 across leading online and offline retail stores.

Consumers can also pre-order the devices through Samsung Live on the company’s official website.

The smartphones come in Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue colour options, along with Samsung.com exclusive shades Pink Gold and Silver Shadow.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces what Samsung claims is the industry’s first built-in Privacy Display on a mobile phone, designed to protect user data by limiting side-angle visibility.

The device also features a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor, delivering improvements in CPU, GPU and NPU performance for smoother multitasking and stronger on-device AI capabilities.

To manage heat during heavy usage, the Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a redesigned vapor chamber and improved thermal materials.

It also supports Super-Fast Charging 3.0, which the company says can charge the battery up to 75 per cent in about 30 minutes.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S26 series focuses heavily on AI-powered photography and video.

The Ultra variant offers wider camera apertures for better low-light shots, enhanced Nightography Video and improved Super Steady features for stable recording.

