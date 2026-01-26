S. Korea to build 2 new nuclear reactors by 2038 as planned

Seoul, Jan 26 (IANS) Seoul will construct two new nuclear reactors by 2038 at the latest as planned, the climate minister said on Monday, reflecting public support for the plan amid growing demand for clean energy.

Climate Minister Kim Sung-whan announced the plan in a press briefing on the envisioned 12th basic plan for electricity supply and demand, which outlines the country's power supply plan for the 2026-2040 period, reports Yonhap news agency.

The government will conduct necessary procedures to complete building two large-scale nuclear reactors between 2037-2038 as planned under the 11th basic plan devised by the previous administration, Kim said.

"To respond to climate change, carbon emissions must be reduced across all sectors, and to cut carbon emissions in the energy sector, it is necessary to reduce power generation through coal and liquefied natural gas," he told reporters.

"Therefore, we need power system operations centered on renewable energy and nuclear power."

Last week, two public opinion polls commissioned by the government showed that an average of 80 percent of respondents said nuclear power is needed, with 60 percent supporting the additional construction plan.

Under the plan, the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) will soon begin a bidding process to select the host cities or towns for the two new reactors by 2027.

The KHNP aims to receive the nuclear safety watchdog's approval for the plan by 2031 to complete the construction between 2037-2038, according to the ministry.

Kim said the upcoming 12th power supply plan will include the country's response to rising electricity demand sparked by the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector and expansion of electric vehicles.

It will also include an energy mix policy aimed at helping the country achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, he added.

