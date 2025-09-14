Rural roads built under PMGSY cross 7.83 lakh km mark

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Over 1.83 lakh rural roads covering 7,83,727 km and 9,891 bridges have been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) so far, providing better connectivity to remote villages across the country, according to official figures released on Sunday.

The PMGSY scheme has significantly improved access to education and healthcare facilities, generated employment in both farm and non-farm sectors, and enabled farmers to secure better prices for their produce. The scheme has played a crucial role in poverty reduction.

As of August 2025, a total of 1.91 lakh rural roads covering 8,38,611 km and 12,146 bridges have been sanctioned under the PMGSY as a key component of rural development, the statement said.

The objective of the scheme is to provide all-weather road connectivity to unconnected habitations in rural areas by way of a single all-weather road, and link the eligible unconnected habitations of designated population size in the core network for uplifting the socio-economic condition of the rural population.

The high budget allocation for the PMGSY in recent years reflects the government’s focus on strengthening rural road connectivity. For the current financial year 2025–26, the programme continues to receive Rs 19,000 crore, underscoring sustained support to improve rural infrastructure, ensure all-weather road connectivity, and boost economic opportunities in villages.

The PMGSY actively promotes the use of local, non-conventional, and green technologies in rural road construction. The adoption of new and green technologies in rural road construction helps reduce costs while enabling the effective disposal of industrial and municipal waste. It also contributes to achieving several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to poverty alleviation.

Under the scheme, as of August 2025, a total road length of 1,66,694 km has been sanctioned using new and green technologies, out of which 1,24,688 km has already been constructed, reflecting the programme’s strong emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices in rural road development, ensuring both durability and reduced environmental impact.

Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism-Affected Areas has been a special initiative to improve road infrastructure in these districts, fostering security, accessibility, and development. It aims to improve road infrastructure in 44 worst-affected Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) districts and adjoining areas across nine states -- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The scheme has twin objectives: to facilitate smooth and effective anti-LWE operations by security forces, and to promote socio-economic development in these remote and vulnerable regions by providing better access to markets, education, and healthcare, thereby reducing isolation and fostering inclusive growth.

The government approved Phase IV of PMGSY on September 11, 2024, with the aim of providing all-weather road connectivity to 25,000 unconnected habitations. The eligibility is based on Census 2011 population data, covering 500+ population in plain areas, 250+ in North Eastern & hill States and special category areas, including tribal regions, aspirational districts and desert areas.

