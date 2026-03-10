Rs 227 crore allocated for police modernisation in 2025-26: MoS Nityanand Rai

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Centre allocated Rs 227.42 crore till February 24 in 2025-26 for modernisation of police forces in States and Union Territories, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply, said that under the “Assistance to States & UTs for Modernisation of Police (ASUMP)” scheme, major infrastructure and technology upgrades have been proposed/completed since 2021-22.

In 2024-25, funds released/utilised stood at Rs 117.15 crore; in 2023-24, it was Rs 52.30 crore; in 2022-23, it was Rs 36.69 crore, and in 2021-22, it was Rs 158.57 crore.

The upgradation projects undertaken under the ASUMP include upgradation of the communication network through satellite-based communication network terminals (POLNET Fly Away Terminal), improvement of response time through the Integrated Command and Control Centre with the latest equipment, procurement of advanced weaponry, upgradation of forensic capabilities with procurements of equipment like digital forensic kits and advanced cyber forensic tools.

The Minister of State said ‘police’ and ‘public order’ are State subjects as per the seventh Schedule of the Constitution, and it is the responsibility of the respective state government to assess the policing efficiency and crime detection in the State.

He said that the Centre supplements State/UTs' efforts through the Assistance to States & UTs for Modernisation of Police (ASUMP) scheme, which helps States/UTs to strengthen police infrastructure at the cutting-edge level by equipping police stations with modern technology.

The MoS was replying to a question by BJP MP from Nizamabad, Telangana, Arvind Dharmapuri.

The MP had asked the Union Home Ministry whether the government has assessed improvements in policing efficiency and crime detection.

Dharampuri also sought information on the funds allocated and utilised under the Police Modernisation Scheme during the last five years, and major infrastructure and technology upgrades completed.

