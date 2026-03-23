Rs 20 lakh crore spent on over 1,700 infra projects: Minister

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The government has spent over Rs 20 lakh crore on more than 1,700 ongoing infrastructure projects across the country, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

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In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Rao Inderjit Singh, said a total of 1,702 central sector projects, each costing Rs 150 crore and above, are currently under implementation.

The minister added that these projects have a combined original cost of Rs 33.71 lakh crore, of which Rs 20.01 lakh crore has already been spent.

The ministry monitors these projects through its web-based platform PAIMANA (Project Assessment Infrastructure Monitoring and Analytics for Nation-Building), which tracks progress across 17 Central ministries and departments, he said.

Singh further said that to improve efficiency, the platform has been integrated with the Integrated Project Monitoring Portal (IPMP) of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), enabling automatic data sharing through APIs.

"PAIMANA has reduced manual entry, with about 64 per cent of projects in sectors like roads, petroleum and coal being updated automatically," he said. He added that regular monitoring and data analytics help identify delays and enable timely interventions by ministries. Customised dashboards have also been provided to departments for real-time tracking of project execution.

In addition, large infrastructure projects are periodically reviewed under the PRAGATI platform, chaired by the Prime Minister, to address bottlenecks and expedite implementation.

The Project Monitoring Group (PMG) under the DPIIT also plays a key role in fast-tracking approvals and resolving issues for projects with investments of Rs 500 crore and above through inter-ministerial coordination.

The PAIMANA platform was officially rolled out on September 25, 2025, replacing the erstwhile OCMS-2006 (Online Computerised Monitoring System). It follows the principle of "One Data One Entry".

Moreover, till December 2025, the platform captured the status of 1,392 projects across the country being implemented by 17 central ministries or departments, with a total original cost of Rs 29.68 lakh crore and cumulative expenditure of Rs 19.01 lakh crore.

--IANS

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