Robust digital connectivity essential as water, electricity and structural safety: TRAI Chairman

New Delhi: The new framework for rating of properties for digital connectivity provides a clear, transparent and technology-neutral approach for property developers, infrastructure providers and government agencies to plan, implement, evaluate and improve digital connectivity readiness across various types of premises -- homes, offices, schools, hospitals, transport hubs and smart urban spaces, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairperson, Anil Kumar Lahoti, said on Thursday.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Framework for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity’ at TRAI headquarters here, Lahoti highlighted that robust digital connectivity has become as essential as water, electricity and structural safety, especially since an estimated 70-80 per cent of mobile data traffic is now consumed indoors.

He emphasised the need for Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) -- the civil, physical and technological components that enable seamless access to telecom networks -- to be planned and embedded at the design stage, rather than added as an afterthought.

The event aimed to build awareness about importance of planning digital connectivity infrastructure as a part of property or infrastructure development plan and promote institutional adoption of the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024, notified by TRAI on October 25, 2024.

The regulation introduces a voluntary, performance-based star rating system, similar to green building or energy efficiency ratings, to assess how digitally ready a property or infrastructure is for delivering high-quality broadband and mobile connectivity. The property or infrastructure includes residential buildings, commercial complexes, government offices, airports, highways, stadiums, and railway stations, among others.

The TRAI chairperson urged Ministries, Departments and institutions to integrate DCI requirements into project guidelines, model tender documents and training curricula, so that India’s built environment is future-ready by design.

This framework aligns with flagship national programmes such as Digital India and Smart Cities Mission, supporting the long-term goal of inclusive, high-quality digital access for every citizen.

TRAI said it will continue its stakeholder engagement through such workshops, consultations and capacity-building initiatives to facilitate the creation of robust digital connectivity infrastructure in the country.

--IANS