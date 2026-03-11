Roadside eateries in Kolkata hit by commercial LPG shortage amid West Asia tensions

Kolkata, March 11 (IANS) A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, triggered by disruptions in global oil and gas supply amid tensions in West Asia, has begun to affect roadside eateries and small restaurants across Kolkata, forcing many to raise food prices while others fear closure.

Along with a rise in the price of domestic cooking gas, restrictions have reportedly been placed on the supply of commercial LPG, with priority being given to essential institutions such as schools and hospitals. As a result, several hotels and restaurants are struggling to procure commercial gas cylinders.

The worst hit are small roadside eateries and food joints across the city. Due to the unavailability of commercial LPG cylinders, some have already shut shop temporarily, while others have increased food prices to cope with rising costs.

With uncertainty over supply, many small establishments are now considering a return to traditional coal or charcoal stoves. However, rising food prices are also causing concern among customers.

From Kolkata’s popular food hub Dacres Lane to well-known eateries in Park Circus, similar concerns are being reported. Anxiety is also evident among restaurant owners in busy commercial areas such as Park Street, Golpark, Chandni, Dalhousie, Esplanade, Camac Street, Exide Crossing and Minto Park.

Bubai Pandit, manager of the well-known Chitta Da’s shop at Dacres Lane, said the situation could become critical if the shortage continues. “If this continues, we may have to shut down the business. Gas prices are rising every day and the supply is decreasing. The more the conflict intensifies, the higher the prices seem to go. We are uncertain about the future,” he said.

Another fast-food shop owner in Dacres Lane shared similar concerns, claiming that commercial cylinders were already being sold in the black market at inflated prices. “Soon, they may not even be available in the black market. I don’t know how we will manage. Going back to charcoal-based cooking is not easy,” he said.

The impact is also being felt around Sealdah, one of Kolkata’s busiest railway stations, where numerous small “rice hotels” serve daily meals to thousands of workers and commuters. One hotel owner said the rising prices of essential commodities had already increased costs and the gas shortage had further worsened the situation.

Currently, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is close to Rs 2,000. Since such cylinders are widely used in hotels and restaurants, any increase in price directly raises the cost of food, which ultimately affects customers.

Restaurant owners said the problem has intensified in recent days, with distributors unable to supply even half the usual number of cylinders. Many small and medium-sized eateries fear the situation may worsen in the coming days if supplies do not improve.

An owner of a roadside eatery in Dalhousie Square said the price hike has forced difficult choices. “Gas prices have increased and we have to purchase in bulk. To survive, we either have to raise food prices or reduce portion sizes,” he said.

Meanwhile, concerns over a possible shortage have also led to long queues at LPG distribution centres, with many consumers rushing to update their KYC details amid fears that failure to do so could disrupt their access to cooking gas cylinders.

