Right time to invest in India’s maritime sector amid global tensions: PM Modi

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the maritime sector is driving India's growth, asserting that over the last decade, it has transformed significantly, boosting trade and port infrastructure.

The Prime Minister added that amid global tensions, trade disruptions and shifting supply chains, India stands as a symbol of strategic autonomy, peace and inclusive growth.

“When the global seas are rough, the world looks for a steady lighthouse. India is well poised to play that role with strength and stability,” he said.

He also appealed to the investors to invest in India’s maritime sector, saying that this is the right and opportune time for the same.

“This is the right time to work and expand in India's shipping sector. The inauguration of several projects related to the Shipping sector has taken place here. MoUs worth crores of rupees related to the Shipping sector have also been issued,” said PM Modi while addressing the Global Maritime CEO Forum, the flagship event of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025.

The Prime Minister added that this shows how much faith the world has in India's maritime capabilities.

“Your presence in this event is a symbol of our common commitment,” said PM Modi.

He further said that in this era of the 21st century, India's maritime sector is moving forward with great speed and energy.

“The year 2025 has been a very important year for India's maritime sector. Today, India's ports are counted among the most efficient in the developing world. In many aspects, they are performing even better than those in the developed world. We have replaced over a century-old colonial shipping laws with modern, futuristic laws suited for the 21st century,” he added.

He noted that the new laws empower State Maritime Boards, emphasise Safety and Sustainability, and expand Digitalisation in Port Management.

PM Modi said that India's maritime sector is advancing with great speed and energy.

“The year 2025 has been a landmark year for Bharat's maritime sector, marked by several significant achievements,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that India’s first deep-water international transhipment hub, Vizhinjam Port, became operational this year.

“Adding to the nation's pride, the world's largest container vessel recently docked at the port, showcasing its global capability. During the fiscal year 2024–2025, India's major ports achieved a record-breaking cargo throughput, setting new benchmarks in efficiency,’ he said.

PM Modi added that Kandla Port has made history by launching the nation's first megawatt-scale indigenous green hydrogen facility.

“We have repealed Colonial Shipping Laws over 100 years old and implemented Modern and Futuristic Laws of the 21st century,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi pointed out that India is accelerating efforts to reach new heights in shipbuilding, adding that the country has now granted large ships the status of infrastructure assets.

He said that significant strides have been made to drive next-generation reforms in the maritime sector.

“India is making remarkable strides in the shipping industry, particularly in the development of human resources. Over the past decade, the number of Indian seafarers has grown significantly, increasing from 1.25 lakh to over 3 lakh. Today, India ranks among the top three countries in the world in terms of the total number of seafarers,” he remarked.

PM Modi said that under the Maritime India Vision, over 150 initiatives have been launched, resulting in significant improvements across the maritime sector.

“The capacity of India's major ports has doubled, and turnaround times have been significantly reduced,” he said.

PM Modi said that, additionally, cruise tourism has gained substantial momentum, adding that inland waterways have experienced remarkable growth, with cargo movement increasing by more than 700 per cent.

“The number of operational waterways has expanded from just three to an impressive 32. Furthermore, the net annual surplus of our ports has seen a ninefold increase over the past decade,” he said.

