Reliance partners Google to accelerate India’s AI revolution

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday announced an expansive strategic partnership between Google and its artificial intelligence (AI) focused subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence Limited, to accelerate AI adoption across India.

Under the collaboration, Google, in partnership with Reliance Intelligence, will begin rolling out Google’s AI Pro plan with the latest version of Google Gemini to eligible Jio users free of charge for 18 months.

This offer includes higher access to Google’s most capable Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research, 2 TB of cloud storage and more.

This 18-month offer is worth Rs 35,100. Eligible Jio users will also be able to easily activate this offer via the MyJio app.

"Reflecting Jio’s commitment to empowering India’s youth, the rollout will commence with early access for 18- to 25-year-old users on unlimited 5G plans and will swiftly expand to include every Jio customer nationwide in the shortest time possible," RIL said.

This partnership will also explore bringing more delightful local experiences powered by AI to Jio users, catering to India’s rich cultural and linguistic diversity.

Additionally, the collaboration brings together Reliance’s scale, connectivity, and ecosystem reach with Google’s world-class AI technology-empowering consumers, enterprises, and developers.

“Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered - where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited.

Reliance has also announced partnering with Google Cloud to broaden access to its advanced AI hardware accelerators, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).

This will enable more organisations to train and deploy larger, more complex AI models, as well as deliver faster inferencing to help execute highly demanding projects and accelerate AI adoption across the broader India AI ecosystem.

This expanded collaboration also establishes Reliance Intelligence as a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud, driving the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across Indian organisations.

"Reliance is a longstanding partner in Google’s goal of advancing India’s digital future – together we’ve brought affordable internet access and smartphones to millions," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era. Today’s announcement will put Google’s cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India’s vibrant developer community, he added.

