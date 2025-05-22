realme announces 3-year licensing collaboration with Aston Martin Aramco F1 team

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, on Thursday announced its groundbreaking three-year strategic partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One Team.

As a milestone in this collaboration, realme is set to launch an exciting co-branded edition: the realme GT 7 Dream Edition.

realme has been committed to providing young users with tech experiences that exceed expectations. By partnering with Aston Martin Formula One -- a legendary name renowned for precision engineering, high performance, and iconic design -- realme is taking bold strides to deliver an unparalleled tech experience to the next generation.

“Collaborating with a legendary racing team like Aston Martin Aramco is a crucial step for us to push the boundaries of innovation. Only our most perfect products get the ‘scarab wings’ and take flight, so we are excited to use our new platform with the team to continue to bring stand-out designs and premium craftsmanship to users across the globe,” said Sky Li, CEO of realme

“It’s a pleasure to welcome realme to the team, with the launch of our first-ever co-branded phone. The GT 7 Dream Edition combines high performance with innovative design, and we look forward to working together on the collaboration of future models,” added Matt Chapman, Head of Licensing and Merchandise, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

The collaboration has unveiled an exciting co-branded series: the realme GT 7 Dream Edition. This smartphone not only continues the flagship performance tradition of the realme GT series but also incorporates the iconic two-wing design and the custom Aston Martin Green. Furthermore, as part of this collaboration, the two parties plan to jointly develop two models annually, making the partnership even more exciting and highly anticipated.

The realme GT 7 Series Global Launch Event will take place on May 27 in Paris, France, where more thrilling details about the GT 7 series and the Dream Edition are expected to be unveiled!

--IANS

rvt/