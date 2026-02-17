Ready-made garment export figures show resilience of apparel sector: AEPC

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Tuesday said the latest ready-made garment (RMG) figures show resilience of Indian apparel exporters, who continue to navigate challenging international conditions.

On a cumulative basis, RMG exports during April–January 2025-26 stood at $13,129.1 million, registering a growth of 1.6 per cent over the corresponding period of April–January 2024-25 and a significant growth of 13.3 per cent compared to April–January 2023-24.

RMG exports also showed a positive growth of 7.2 per cent when compared with January 2024, indicating underlying strength and recovery momentum in the industry despite persistent global headwinds, said Dr A Sakthivel, Chairman, AEPC.

The temporary decline in January exports can largely be attributed to high US tariff pressures and ongoing global volatility, which have disrupted order flows and created uncertainty across key markets.

“Just to retain customers, many of RMG exporters attempted to absorb part of the cost pressures by offering discounts up to even 20 per cent. However, with tariff levels rising to nearly 50 per cent, the price disadvantage became too significant, resulting in a loss of orders to competing sourcing destinations,” said Sakthivel.

India has now signed free trade agreements (FTAs) with 37 countries, creating unprecedented market access for the textile and apparel sector.

The coming decade presents a strategic window for India to leverage its inherent strengths — including a strong manufacturing base, skilled workforce, and integrated value chain — to accelerate export growth and expand its global market share, said Sakthivel.

He also underscored that MSMEs form the backbone of the apparel sector and require targeted policy support to enhance competitiveness and sustain growth.

AEPC Chairman on Monday met the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra, and advocated for a dedicated export policy tailored specifically for the MSME sector.

He proposed introducing a Special Interest Package Scheme aimed at improving access to affordable finance and strengthening the growth trajectory of smaller exporters.

To address export finance constraints, Dr. Sakthivel requested an increase in the Interest Equalisation Scheme from the existing 2.75 per cent to 5 per cent for manufacturing exporters.

He also urged the RBI to consider removing the current cap of Rs 50 lakh and to enhance eligibility limits under the scheme through a graded structure linked to turnover and export performance.

--IANS

na/