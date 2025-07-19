RBL Bank’s Q1 net profit falls 46 pc YoY to Rs 200 crore

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) RBL Bank on Saturday posted a net profit of Rs 200 crore for the first quarter of current financial year (Q1 FY26), down 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY), the private sector lender said in an exchange filing.

The bank had posted Rs 371.5 crore profit in corresponding quarter a year ago (Q1 FY25).

However, the private bank saw a strong rebound sequentially from the Rs 69 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Meanwhile, the bank’s total standalone income stood at Rs 4,510 crore, marginally higher than Rs 4,475.6 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

At the same time, interest income remained steady at Rs 3,441 crore, while non-interest income that includes fees, commissions, forex earnings, and investment gains rose to Rs 1,069 crore from Rs 1,000 crore in the preceding quarter.

Operating profit before provisions came in at Rs 702.9 crore, down from Rs 861 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 859 crore in Q1 FY25, indicating pressure on core operating performance.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rose slightly to Rs 2,685.9 crore. Despite the increase in absolute terms, the GNPA ratio improved to 2.78 per cent from 2.60 per cent in Q4 FY25.

Net NPAs increased to Rs 428.8 crore, with the net NPA ratio rising to 0.45 per cent from 0.29 per cent in the previous quarter, as per the filing.

“We have navigated a challenging environment with resilience and discipline, delivering strong momentum in secured retail and commercial banking while deepening our granular deposit base, said R Subramaniakumar, MD and CEO, RBL Bank.

During Q1 FY26, slippages in the JLG portfolio have moderated, with SMA levels reverting to Q1 FY25 level. The core engine remains robust—anchored in disciplined execution, profitability-driven growth, and a sharp customer focus, the CEO added.

Meanwhile, the shares of the bank fell nearly 2 per cent on Friday amid selling pressure, a day ahead of Q1 results. The stock closed at 266.14, down 1.95 per cent.

--IANS

aps/na