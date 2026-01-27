Raymond Lifestyle's profit falls 33 pc in Q3 FY26

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Raymond Lifestyle Limited on Tuesday reported a 33 per cent drop in its net profit for the December quarter (Q3 FY26), mainly due to a one-time expense linked to the implementation of new Labour Codes.

The company’s profit fell to Rs 43 crore, compared to Rs 64 crore in the same period last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

The decline in profitability was largely because of a one-time cost of Rs 42.68 crore related to changes under the new labour regulations.

However, the company’s overall business performance remained positive, with revenue showing steady growth.

Raymond Lifestyle’s revenue rose by 5.4 per cent to Rs 1,849 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 1,754 crore a year ago.

The growth was driven by strong domestic demand, especially in its branded textile and apparel segments, which saw higher sales volumes.

The company also posted a strong improvement in operating performance. Its EBITDA increased by 32 per cent to Rs 237 crore from Rs 180 crore in the previous year.

As a result, operating margins expanded significantly to 13 per cent, compared to 10.2 per cent in the same quarter last financial year, as per its regulatory filing.

The improvement came even as the company increased its spending on marketing.

In a key management update, Raymond Lifestyle’s board appointed Prasad Ellatch Chathuar as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 27.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Raymond Lifestyle initially rose by nearly 2 per cent.

However, the gains were short-lived, and the stock later slipped into negative territory. In the afternoon trade on Tuesday, the shares were trading at Rs 908.5, down about 0.3 percent.

--IANS

pk