Ray-Ban Meta glasses get Hindi support, UPI Lite payments feature in India

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Ray-Ban Meta glasses users in India are set to receive a major update with several new Meta AI features designed to make their experience more useful, personal, and fun, Meta announced on Wednesday.

The new updates include hands-free voice interactions, full Hindi language support, UPI Lite payments, and Diwali-inspired photo restyling options.

Meta said these features will help bring more localized and practical experiences to users, making the smart glasses an even more integrated part of everyday life.

With the latest update, users can now talk to Meta AI using their voice through the Ray-Ban Meta glasses or the Meta AI app.

The assistant can respond out loud, answer questions, explain topics, tell jokes, and assist with everyday tasks.

A key highlight of the rollout is the introduction of full Hindi language support. Starting this week, users can set Hindi as their preferred language in the Meta AI app under Device Settings > Meta AI > Language and Voice.

This feature allows users to interact with the glasses entirely in Hindi -- from asking questions and getting information to taking photos, making calls, and controlling media.

The update has been powered by tools developed by Sarvam, one of India’s leading foundational model companies.

To celebrate the festive season, Meta is also introducing a special Diwali-themed photo feature.

Users can say “Hey Meta, restyle this” while wearing the glasses, and Meta AI will automatically add Diwali-inspired effects such as lights, fireworks, and rangoli to their photos. The restyled images can then be viewed in the Meta AI app.

In another exciting development, Meta is testing UPI QR code payments directly from the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

As demonstrated at the Global Fintech Fest, users will soon be able to make UPI Lite payments under Rs 1,000 simply by looking at a QR code and saying, “Hey Meta, scan and pay.”

The transaction will be processed through the user’s WhatsApp-linked bank account, enabling faster and more seamless payments without needing a phone or wallet.

