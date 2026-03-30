Ramada, Marriott sealed over tax dues in Jaipur, de-sealed within hours

Jaipur, March 30 (IANS) The Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Monday sealed properties linked to two major hotel groups -- Ramada and Marriott -- over long-pending Urban Development (UD) tax dues. The action, however, was short-lived as both establishments were de-sealed within two hours after the outstanding amounts were paid.

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A revenue team from the Malviya Nagar Zone initiated action against Hotel Marriott, located near Jawahar Circle, over unpaid UD tax amounting to Rs 5.97 crore. This hotel also houses a showroom of a luxury car brand.

As part of the enforcement, officials sealed the luxury car showroom and a restaurant operating outside the hotel premises. In a similar move, action was taken against Hotel Ramada in Raja Park, which had pending dues of Rs 1.36 crore. Certain properties associated with the hotel group were sealed during the drive.

According to Malviya Nagar Zone Deputy Commissioner Mukut Singh, representatives of both hotel groups reached the Municipal Corporation office shortly after the action began and cleared the dues by submitting cheques. Following the payment, all sealed properties were promptly de-sealed.

Revenue Officer Pawan Meena said that the showroom and restaurant linked to Hotel Marriott had not paid UD tax since 2007, despite repeated notices. The dues were cleared only after sealing action was taken.

In the case of Hotel Ramada, officials said the dues were also pending since 2007 due to a dispute over tax classification. The hotel management had argued for taxation under the “industrial” category, while the Corporation levied charges under the “commercial” category.

Urban Development (UD) Tax is an annual levy imposed on immovable properties within urban local body limits. It is a key revenue source for municipal corporations and is used to fund essential civic services such as road maintenance, sewerage systems, and urban infrastructure development.

The tax applies to residential plots exceeding 300 square metres, while all commercial establishments -- including hotels, hospitals, coaching centres, and institutions -- are taxed at category-based rates.

--IANS

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