Rajasthan's Indraj builds thriving nursery business with Rs 10 lakh Mudra loan

Neem Ka Thana, (Rajasthan) July 22 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) continues to transform lives across the country, empowering small traders and entrepreneurs with easy access to loans.

One such inspiring story comes from Neem Ka Thana in Rajasthan, where a resident, Indraj Saini, has successfully established his own plant nursery business with the help of the scheme.

Indraj was sanctioned a Rs 10 lakh Mudra loan under the scheme, without the need for any collateral. Using the funds, he set up a nursery business, which is now thriving and helping him and his family achieve financial stability.

Speaking about his experience, Indraj told IANS: “I am very grateful for the Mudra loan I received. With this support, I was able to open my own nursery and grow my business. Today, I am living a better, more secure life thanks to this opportunity.”

He said that his business has grown drastically, and he is earning huge amounts of money from the nursery. He is able to give a good education to his children.

His brother, Shravan Saini, who supports him in the business, also expressed his gratitude: “This scheme has helped us a lot. We didn’t need to provide any guarantee. On behalf of our family, I thank Prime Minister Modi for making such a helpful scheme available to small businessmen like us.”

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, launched in 2015, aims to provide collateral-free loans to micro and small enterprises. Under this significant initiative, financial assistance has been extended to over 49 crore beneficiaries across India so far. Disbursal of more than Rs 33 lakh crore in total has been achieved.

Indraj’s success story is a testament to how the scheme is uplifting rural entrepreneurs and providing them with the means to build sustainable livelihoods. From humble beginnings to now owning a growing business, Indraj’s journey highlights the transformative power of access to credit.

As the Mudra Yojana continues to reach the grassroots, stories like Indraj’s serve as a reminder of the scheme's critical role in promoting self-employment, strengthening rural economies, and fulfilling the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

--IANS

brt/dan