Rajasthan received Rs 2,700 crore funds from 15th Finance Commission: CM Sharma​

Jaipur, March 31 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma undertook special efforts to ensure the release of maximum possible funds to the state under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes, to strengthen health services.​

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Under the 15th Finance Commission, Rajasthan has received a total allocation of approximately Rs 4,300 crore over the last five years. Notably, about Rs 2,700 crore of this amount was released in just the last four months, a direct result of the Chief Minister’s persistent efforts, officials from the Chief Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.​

The Centre has released record-breaking funds to Rajasthan under the 15th Finance Commission, the National Health Mission, and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. ​

Under the National Health Mission, the Central Government released approximately Rs 2,398 crore to Rajasthan, compared to a projected allocation of Rs 2,383 crore for the year 2025-26, marking a release of 100.61 per cent of the sanctioned amount.​

Furthermore, under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Rajasthan received its highest-ever allocation of Rs 243 crore. Minister for Medical and Health Gajendra Singh Khimsar stated that, under the Chief Minister’s leadership and visionary outlook, the Medical and Health Department is working with unwavering commitment to strengthen primary healthcare infrastructure, expand Health and Wellness Centres, develop diagnostic facilities, and improve basic health infrastructure. ​

Consequently, the state has received record-breaking funds from the Central Government across various schemes compared to previous years.​

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, informed that funds have been sanctioned for various components under the 15th Finance Commission.​

Over the past five years, with a special emphasis on expanding basic health infrastructure in rural areas, funds totalling Rs 2,604.63 crore have been released for the construction of buildings for sub-health centres, Primary Health Centres, and Community Health Centres; Rs 145.38 crore for block-level public health units; Rs 764.14 crore for diagnostic infrastructure to strengthen testing services in rural areas; Rs 495 crore for the development of Health and Wellness Centres; Rs 76.06 crore for diagnostic facilities in Urban Primary Health Centres; and Rs 220.03 crore for Urban Health and Wellness Centres.​

The highest amount of funds was released in the year 2025-26. Rathore stated that, under the National Health Mission, the highest expenditure within the state also occurred in 2025-26. ​

She noted that the expenditure stood at 72 per cent in 2021-22, 82 per cent in 2022-23, 79 per cent in 2023-24, 97.7 per cent in 2024-25, and 98 per cent in 2025-26. Similarly, under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, the state recorded the highest expenditure on health infrastructure this year as well.​

Amit Yadav, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, stated that the funds received from the 15th Finance Commission have facilitated the expansion of primary health services in both rural and urban areas. ​

This has led to the construction and upgradation of thousands of sub-health centres, Primary Health Centres, and Community Health Centre buildings. Diagnostic services have become easily accessible even in villages and small towns. Preventive and holistic health services have received a boost through the Health and Wellness Centres. ​

Furthermore, the capacity for epidemic and disease control has been enhanced through the establishment of Public Health Units at the block level.​

--IANS

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