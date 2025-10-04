Rajasthan promotes innovation and entrepreneurship: Dy CM

Jaipur, Oct 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said on Saturday that Rajasthan has always promoted innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Rajasthan has always been a land that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship. Our government’s policies and the resource-rich startup ecosystem are playing a leading role in empowering entrepreneurs,” said the Deputy Chief Minister while laying down the foundation stone of the country’s largest continuous waste-to-energy tyre recycling plant.

Under the Rising Rajasthan initiative, and with recognition from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)’s innovation programmes, startup Regrip is a strong example of how state-driven industrial policy can create a positive impact at the national level, he said.

The project was also inaugurated by investor, Bollywood actor, and sustainability advocate Suniel Shetty; CEO, Tushar Suhalka; and Director, Mahavir Sharma.

Bairwa further added that the establishment of the country’s largest tyre recycling plant by Regrip is not only a revolutionary step towards environmental sustainability but also places Rajasthan at the centre of India’s tyre-to-energy revolution.

This initiative is an important and impactful step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Swachh Bharat and a Viksit Bharat.

Actor Suniel Shetty said, “Tyre waste is one of India’s biggest blind spots in sustainability. Our plant is showing the way with scale, technology, and impact. Our plant is not just a project - it is a statement of how India can turn waste into opportunity.”

CEO, Tushar Suhalka, stated, “We are proud that Rajasthan is leading the way by hosting the country’s largest licensed continuous pyrolysis plant, setting a model that can be replicated across India.”

Before the inauguration ceremony, Suniel Shetty, CEO, Tushar Suhalka, and Director, Mahavir Sharma, addressed a press conference and highlighted their plant’s vision and the significance of this project.

They claimed that by combining collection infrastructure, digital technology, and recycling plants, their plant is also building a pan-India cleantech network that solves the tyre waste crisis at scale, creates green energy and materials, supports EPR compliance for tyre manufacturers, positions India as a global leader in circular economy solutions, said company officials adding that the company has set a vision 2035 to make India tyre-neutral and a world leader in sustainable tyre recycling.

This facility will not be just Rajasthan’s pride - it is a national milestone, placing the state at the forefront of India’s circular economy journey in tyre waste, they added.

