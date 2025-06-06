Rajasthan pilgrimage scheme: In a first, heritage-themed AC train to be flagged off today

Jaipur, June 6 (IANS) Under the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme of the Devasthan Department, the first AC train, beautifully designed with Rajasthan's rich heritage, will depart for Rameswaram on Friday.

The train is scheduled to leave from Durgapura Railway Station, carrying 776 pilgrims from six districts. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will flag off the train in the presence of the Cabinet Minister of Devasthan Department, Joraram Kumawat, said officials.

This is the first time an AC train is being deployed under the scheme to ensure enhanced comfort for the elderly passengers. The special train is beautifully decorated, with each coach showcasing Rajasthan’s rich heritage -- featuring images of temples, forts, folk dances, festivals like Teej, and even the churches of Goa, as Goa has been newly included in this year’s itinerary, said Kumawat while speaking to IANS.

According to officials, 450 pilgrims are from Jaipur and Dausa, 150 from Sikar, Alwar, and Jhunjhunu, and 176 from Bharatpur. Pilgrims from Bharatpur will board at Sawai Madhopur.

The return journey is scheduled for the night of June 12. Special arrangements have been made for cleanliness, decorations, and clear displays to provide information on pilgrimage sites and to promote Rajasthan tourism.

Minister Kumawat added that this train is part of the remaining 7,200 pilgrims under the 2024-25 budget.

The AC train, although part of the 2025-26 budget scheme, has been introduced now for the first time to accommodate these travellers.

“Passengers are going by AC train for the first time. Complete comfort and aesthetic appeal have been ensured. The application process for 50,000 pilgrims will begin soon,” Cabinet Minister Joraram Kumawat told IANS.

A total of 14 coaches have been added to the specially designed AC train departing for Rameswaram under the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme. Saffron has been chosen as the theme colour, symbolising the golden spiritual aura of the journey.

One coach is uniquely dedicated to showcasing Rajasthan’s proud contribution to the Indian Army, prominently featuring visuals of the Jaisalmer War Museum, Tanot Border, and Mahajan -- the largest firing range on the continent. The pantry car offers a flavourful experience of Rajasthan, serving traditional delicacies such as Kair-Sangri, Bajra Roti, Rabri, Lassi, and Kulfi to senior passengers.

For the first time, an exclusive mobile app has been developed to provide detailed pilgrimage-related information to travellers, enhancing convenience and engagement.

The train embarks on an eight-day pilgrimage, during which pilgrims will visit sacred sites including Ramnath Swami Jyotirling, Dhanushkodi, Brahmakund, and Meenakshi Temple in Madurai.

Each coach offers passengers a visual journey through Rajasthan's heritage -- showcasing forts, palaces, temples, folk dances, musical instruments, wildlife, and traditional festivals, making the train itself a moving museum of the state's cultural richness.

--IANS

arc/dpb