Rajasthan mines revenue surges, Rs 627 crore higher than last financial year

Jaipur, Jan 24 (IANS) The Mines Department has recorded a significant increase in revenue collection during the current financial year, collecting Rs 7,451.63 crore up to January 21, which is Rs 627 crore more than the revenue collected during the same period last year. ​

Read More

​This marks the highest-ever revenue collection by the department for this period, reflecting a 9 per cent growth rate.​

To maximise revenue in the remaining months of the financial year, the Mines Department has developed a comprehensive strategy. This strategy emphasises collection from all possible sources and strengthens the monitoring mechanism. ​

Principal Secretary, Mines, T. Ravikant, reviewed the revenue collection strategy in detail during a meeting with senior departmental officials, including Director Mines, Mahaveer Prasad Meena.​

He directed officers to prioritise revenue recovery and ensure effective implementation of departmental responsibilities. During the meeting, Ravikant instructed officials to act promptly on panchnamas prepared in cases of illegal mining. He also asked them to strictly monitor royalty collection under RCC and ERCC contracts. Officials were to complete the auction of remaining contracts, including those nearing expiry. ​

He also emphasised regular review, analysis, and guidance of revenue collection at the SME level, along with continuous monitoring by the department’s Finance Officer.​

The Principal Secretary further directed officials to coordinate closely with offices where revenue collection is lagging to expedite recovery, ensure recovery of old arrears, and achieve 100 per cent recovery of current dues.

He stressed that despite the encouraging performance, sustained and intensified efforts must continue to ensure optimal revenue realisation from all available sources. ​

Director Mines, Mahaveer Prasad Meena, said that during the last financial year 2024–25, Rs 6,824.54 crore had been collected up to January 21. In the current financial year 2025–26, revenue collection has reached Rs 7,451.63 crore for the same period.​

He expressed confidence that the pace of revenue collection would further accelerate in the coming months. ​

The meeting was attended by Joint Secretary, Mines, Arvind Saraswat, and Finance Officer, Suresh Chandra Jain. Additional Director (Headquarters) Mahesh Mathur, Special Officer Krishna Sharma, and Superintending Geologist (Aerial Survey) Sunil Kumar Verma were also present. Superintending Mining Engineers from Ajmer, Jaipur Vigilance, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Jodhpur, and Rajsamand, along with other senior officers, participated.

--IANS

arc/dan