Railway Minister Vaishnaw approves vital ROB in Bihar's Katihar division

Guwahati, Feb 13 (IANS) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the replacement of a level crossing gate between Malahar Halt and Samsi stations under the Katihar Division with a modern Road Over Bridge (ROB), officials said.

The approval marks a significant milestone in infrastructure development under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), its Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said on Thursday.

He said that the ministerial clearance paves the way for the early execution of the project, which will be undertaken at a revised estimated cost of Rs 177 crore with 100 per cent funding from the Railways.

"This important initiative underscores the Railways' strong commitment to strengthening infrastructure, enhancing public convenience and improving overall connectivity in the region," CPRO Sharma added.

The level crossing is located in a high-traffic area witnessing substantial vehicular movement.

As per the July 2024 traffic census, the Traffic Vehicle Units (TVU) at the site stand at 4,21,001, highlighting the urgent need for grade separation to improve traffic management and safety.

In line with local requirements and prevailing traffic patterns, the project includes construction of a Road Over Bridge at the existing level crossing for local traffic, along with an additional ROB at a diversion location to efficiently manage city and through traffic, ensuring seamless movement.

Upon completion, the project is expected to significantly enhance both road and rail safety.

Traffic movement will become smoother and connectivity in the Malahar–Samsi section in Malda district of West Bengal under the Katihar Division will improve substantially, the official said.

The project will directly benefit students, daily commuters and local traders by ensuring easier access to educational institutions, workplaces and markets.

It is also expected to support economic growth and regional development, reflecting the Northeast Frontier Railway's continued focus on modernisation and passenger-centric infrastructure development.

The Northeast Frontier Railway, headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states, seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of Bihar.

