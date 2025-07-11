Luxury housing sales in India clock record 85 pc growth in Jan-June, Delhi-NCR leads

New Delhi: The luxury housing segment in India clocked an 85 per cent (year-on-year) growth in sales in the first six months this year, with approximately 7,000 units being sold across the top seven cities, a report showed on Friday.

During the January-June period, Delhi-NCR led in sales with 4,000 luxury units accounting for a share of 57 per cent share, recording a threefold growth compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, according to the report by CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, India’s leading real estate consulting firm, and apex business Chamber Assocham.

Mumbai followed with sales of 1,240 luxury units, constituting 18 per cent of the overall luxury sales during H1 2025 and registering 29 per cent growth during the period.

Furthermore, traditionally mid-end dominated markets such as Chennai and Pune cumulatively recorded 5 per cent of the overall luxury sales during H1 2025.

The January-June period this year also witnessed 7,300 luxury unit launches, recording 30 per cent annual increase.

“India’s residential market has entered a phase of strategic resilience. While macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong, the standout growth of luxury and premium housing indicates rising consumer confidence and lifestyle aspirations,” said Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Land, CBRE India.

Developer focus has realigned toward quality, transparency, and experience, all of which are key to unlocking the sector’s next wave of growth.

“The remarkable rise in luxury housing, both in demand and supply, reflects a structural shift in homebuyer preferences and reaffirms India’s position as a high-potential market for global and domestic investors alike,” said Kumar.

India’s luxury housing market is increasingly attracting HNWIs (High Net Worth Individuals), UHNWIs, and NRIs, driven by the need to safeguard assets amid global uncertainties and benefit from a strengthening US Dollar.

The report also points out that overall housing sales across the top seven cities remained robust in Hi 2025, with 132,000 units sold and 138,000 new units launched, indicating a well-balanced market.

“This report is a vital roadmap for stakeholders in India's housing landscape. The housing boom, coupled with policy evolution, highlights the need for reforms that ease approvals, redefine affordable housing in urban India, and incentivise sustainable development. Housing is no longer just shelter, it's an engine for inclusive growth,” said Manish Singhal, Secretary General, Assocham.

--IANS