41,000 Housing Units to be Delivered on Dwarka Expressway & Sohna by 2027

New Delhi: Dwarka Expressway and Sohna in Gurugram areas are set to witness the delivery of 41,000 housing units over the next three years from 2025 onwards, according to Square Yards.

Dwarka Expressway is alone likely to witness the delivery of over 25,000 units by major developers by 2027. During the same period, Sohna is expected to witness delivery of around 16,000 units.

With the ongoing infrastructure developments both - Dwarka Expressway and Sohna - are witnessing strong demand and are among the fastest growing micro-markets in the Delhi NCR region. These regions are also expected to witness new supplies matching the demand trend.

Dwarka Expressway is set for a steady flow of housing deliveries over the next three years. In 2025, around 12,500 units will be handed over, followed by 5,500 units in 2026, and another 7,000 units in 2027.

With these deliveries, the area is expected to continue its rise as one of Gurugram's top real estate destinations, supported by ongoing infrastructure upgrades and growing demand from homebuyers.

Post-pandemic, both micro-markets have seen a significant rise in real estate supply, fuelled by better infrastructure and increased developer interest. In the past three years, Dwarka Expressway has led the way, with over 10,000 units delivered each year.

On the other hand, Sohna has seen such a huge boost in supply since 2020 that it's already surpassed the total number of units delivered in the entire decade before that, from 2010 to 2020.

Along the Dwarka Expressway, Signature Global has established a strong presence with key projects like 'Signature Global City' and 'De-luxe DXP' in Sector 37D, contributing significantly to the area's new launches over the past four years.

Other major developers, such as Krisumi Corporation, Conscient One, Smart World Developers, and Sobha Realty, have also played a vital role in driving the growth of the luxury residential segment, enhancing the region's overall appeal.

In Sohna, developers such as Signature Global, Ganga Realty, and Central Park Group have strategically secured key land parcels and are advancing with a variety of ongoing and upcoming projects. This underscores their confidence in the region's strong growth potential and its promising future in the real estate market.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., while commenting on the evolving real estate landscape in the region, said, "With a steady flow of new housing projects set to be delivered, these regions are becoming key investment destinations, offering tremendous opportunities for both investors and homebuyers."

He added, "With the momentum continuing, we can expect further growth and long-term value, making these areas essential for anyone looking to capitalize on Gurugram's real estate potential."

Speaking about the region's growth potential, Akash Khurana, President and CEO, Krisumi Corporation, said," With significant infrastructure improvements underway, the area is attracting growing demand from homebuyers and investors alike. This development is a testament to the area's potential and its crucial role in shaping the future of the city's real estate market." (ANI)