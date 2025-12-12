Projects progressing rapidly to ease traffic issues in Pune: Maha Minister

Nagpur, Dec 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister Dadaji Bhuse on Friday told the state assembly that works on the Ring Road, various road projects, and the Metro project are underway to alleviate traffic congestion in Pune city and its surrounding areas.

The Eastern part of the Ring Road will be completed by May 2028, and the Western part by May 2026. Furthermore, the technical feasibility of the Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor Metro Corridor work will be checked before proceeding, he announced in his reply to a calling attention motion by member Rahul Kul regarding the Pune Ring Road and other projects.

Minister Bhuse stated that major projects like the Ring Road, other road developments by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor Metro Corridor are being pursued to ease traffic congestion in Pune's rural areas.

Minister Bhuse said that Pune Ring Road is gaining momentum while the eastern and western phases are progressing.

“The administration has taken decisive steps to accelerate crucial infrastructure projects, including the Pune Ring Road. Work on nine out of the 12 packages is progressing rapidly. The remaining three packages are in the process of administrative approval, with the tendering process to be completed before May 2026. Actual work is scheduled to commence in October 2026. On Ring Road West, work on all five packages is well underway. By May 2027, the Western phase and by May 2028 for the Eastern phase will be completed,” he added.

According to the minister, MSIDC is swiftly working on the enhancement of important roads in the Pune district. In the case of the Hadapsar-Yavat Road Project, the tendering process is ongoing, while the cabinet has approved the Pune–Shirur Six-Lane Road and the tender acceptance process is underway.

The land acquisition is completed for Shirur-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Greenfield Project, and the tendering process is in progress for Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur Elevated Corridor.

Further, Minister Bhuse said that Mahametro has approved the 11.8 km Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor Metro Corridor and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared.

Instructions have been given to hold a separate meeting with officials to address technical difficulties, such as flyover crossings.

The final decision will be taken after a feasibility check. He mentioned that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed all departments to coordinate and conduct periodic reviews of project clearances, land acquisition, and work pace. Instructions have also been given to take the necessary steps to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed the assembly that a meeting had been held regarding the Solapur-Pune road, and the work will be carried out.

Meanwhile, Minister Uday Samant told the state assembly that a committee under the Pune Divisional Commissioner will be established to resolve traffic congestion within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

He was responding to a Calling Attention Motion on PMC traffic congestion raised by legislator Bhimrao Tapkir. Minister Samant added that deploying a Traffic Planning Department and appointing a Traffic Planner for the PMC area will be considered.

The committee to be formed to address this congestion will also include public representatives.

