POCO M7 Plus 5G sale live on Flipkart at Rs 12,999

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) POCO, one of India’s most trusted consumer technology brands, on Tuesday kicked off the first sale of its all-new POCO M7 Plus 5G, exclusively on Flipkart starting at Rs 12,999.

With a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery, a stunning 6.9” FHD+ 144Hz display, and the efficient Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, this power-packed phone sets a new benchmark under Rs 15,000.

"POCO M7 Plus is on sale exclusively on Flipkart on August 19 at an introductory price of Rs 12,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 13,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant," POCO said.

As part of the launch offer, consumers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 using HDFC, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards or an additional Rs 1,000 exchange bonus on eligible devices.

These limited-time offers make the POCO M7 Plus one of the most compelling choices in its segment, combining powerful performance with an attractive launch price. Terms and conditions apply.

Why is POCO M7 Plus 5G the ideal choice for endless entertainment?

• All-day and all-night power: The largest 7000mAh Si-C battery in the segment offers up to 1600 charge cycles lasting more than 4 years, plus 18W reverse charging to power your other devices.

• Immersive viewing, anytime: The segment’s largest 6.9” FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers buttery-smooth visuals for movies, gaming, and social scrolling.

• Performance That Keeps Up: Powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen3 processor and up to 16GB Turbo RAM, the M7 Plus 5G keeps apps running smoothly without lag.

• Built to last: 2 Android generations + 4 years of security updates, IP64 dust and water resistance, and 48 months lag-free experience ensure durability and reliability.

Grab yours at the above special prices, with the POCO M7 Plus sale exclusively on Flipkart.

--IANS

na/