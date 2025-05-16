PNG fueling India's growth: Over 1.47 crore households, 45,000 businesses now connected

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Friday highlighted the transformative impact of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in India, noting that it is now powering over 1.47 crore households, around 45,000 commercial establishments, and more than 20,000 industries across the country.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Puri stated: "Over the last decade, commercial PNG connections have grown by 164 per cent and industrial connections by an unprecedented 308 per cent."

He emphasised that PNG is both environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

"It helps industries lower their fuel costs, thereby reducing production expenses and boosting profitability," Puri mentioned.

"Additionally, the 24x7 supply through pipelines ensures a seamless production process without storage challenges or fuel shortages," he emphasised.

The Union Minister pointed out that PNG is a safer energy option, reducing the risk of gas leaks, and is particularly beneficial for commercial centres and industries.

He added that its growing adoption is helping boost small and medium enterprises (SMEs), generate employment, and support local economies.

This comes as India witnessed a massive expansion in its City Gas Distribution (CGD) network over the past decade because of the government’s sustained push.

As of now, the CGD infrastructure covers 100 per cent of the country’s population, with record increases in both industrial and commercial PNG connections.

According to official data, commercial PNG connections have also risen to 45,000 -- an increase of 164 per cent --while industrial connections have grown by 308 per cent to cross the 20,000 mark.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Puri also highlighted the transformative impact of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme.

Taking to X on May 5, the minister shared some facts to show the defining changes that the scheme has brought on the ground, particularly among the unprivileged strata of society.

