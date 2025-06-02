PM Modi urges top global aviation firms to Make & Design in India

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India's potential to become a global manufacturing hub and urged the world’s top aviation companies to not only embrace 'Make in India' but also 'Design in India'.

Addressing the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) annual general meeting here, PM Modi said: "India should not be viewed merely as an aviation market but as a value-chain leader. From design to delivery, India is becoming an integral part of the global aviation supply chain."

He asserted that India’s direction and pace are on the right track, expressing confidence in the nation's continued rapid progress.

Mentioning that Mission Manufacturing was announced in this year's budget, reinforcing India's focus on industrial growth, the Prime Minister further highlighted the Protection of Interest in Aircraft Objects Bill, passed in Parliament this year, granting legal authority to the Cape Town Convention in India.

"The new Indian Aircraft Act aligns aviation laws with global best practices, ensuring a streamlined regulatory framework, ease of compliance, and a simplified tax structure, which presents a significant investment opportunity for major international aviation companies," he said.

He also pointed to the incentives offered at Gift City, stating that these measures have made India an attractive destination for aircraft leasing.

He highlighted that growth in the aviation sector translates to new flights, new jobs, and new possibilities, noting that the industry is creating expanding opportunities for pilots, crew members, engineers, and ground staff.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the emergence of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) as a sunrise sector, stating that India is accelerating efforts to become a global hub for aircraft maintenance. He noted that in 2014, India had 96 MRO facilities, which have now increased to 154, while 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route, GST reduction, and tax rationalisation measures have given fresh momentum to India’s MRO sector.

PM Modi further outlined India’s goal to establish a $4 billion MRO hub by 2030, reinforcing the nation’s aviation growth strategy.

The Prime Minister outlined three foundational pillars driving India’s aviation sector: first, a vast market - not merely a collection of consumers but a reflection of India’s aspirational society. Second, a strong demographic and talent pool- where young innovators are pioneering breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, robotics, and clean energy. Third, an open and supportive policy ecosystem - enabling industrial growth. He emphasised that with these strengths, India is poised to elevate its aviation sector to unprecedented heights.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the rapid progress made in the aviation sector, with India becoming the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world. Emphasising the success of the UDAN scheme, calling it a golden chapter in Indian civil aviation history, he stated that under this initiative, over 15 million passengers have benefited from affordable air travel, enabling many citizens to fly for the first time.

He pointed out that India’s airlines continue to achieve double-digit growth, with 240 million passengers flying annually - surpassing the total population of most countries worldwide. He projected that by 2030, this number is expected to reach 500 million passengers. Modi noted that 3.5 million metric tons of cargo are transported by air annually in India, and this volume is set to increase to 10 million metric tons by the end of this decade.

He underscored India’s investment in world-class airport infrastructure, noting that in 2014, the country had 74 operational airports, which have now expanded to 162.

PM Modi further remarked that Indian carriers have placed orders for over 2,000 new aircraft, signalling rapid growth in the sector. Stressing that this is just the beginning, as India’s aviation industry stands at a crucial takeoff point, set to achieve unprecedented heights.

"India's airports now have an annual handling capacity of 500 million passengers and it is among the few nations setting new standards in user experience through technology," the Prime Minister said, stating that equal priority is being given to safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

He further underscored India’s transition towards sustainable aviation fuels, investment in green technologies, and efforts to reduce the carbon footprint.

PM Modi urged international guests to familiarise themselves with the Digi Yatra app, which provides a complete, seamless travel solution using facial verification technology, enabling passengers to navigate from airport entry to boarding gates without requiring paper documents or ID display. He said that India’s innovations and experience in serving a large population can benefit many countries.

"Digi Yatra stands as a secure and smart solution, serving as a model of inspiration for the Global South," he said.

