PM Modi to inaugurate Noida International Airport today

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Noida International Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, marking a major milestone for India’s aviation sector.

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He is scheduled to arrive in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, around 11:30 a.m. for a walkthrough of the terminal building, followed by the formal launch at noon and a public address outlining the project’s significance and future roadmap.

PM Modi on Friday shared photographs of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting its significance for regional connectivity.

“Big boost for NCR connectivity! Phase I of Noida International Airport at Jewar will be inaugurated tomorrow,” the Prime Minister said in a post on WhatsApp.

Uttar Pradesh’s ambitious airport project is now fully ready to commence operations, with all preparations completed for the high-profile inauguration scheduled on Saturday.

According to officials, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at the venue around noon on Saturday to inaugurate the airport, following which he will address a massive public rally.

The administration has implemented elaborate security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. The entire region has been divided into multiple security zones, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel at key locations. Surveillance has been intensified across the venue and adjoining areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

In view of the expected large turnout, authorities have also rolled out a comprehensive traffic management plan. Movement of goods vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway and Noida Expressway is restricted from 7 a.m. on Saturday for nearly 16 hours. Heavy vehicles will be diverted to alternate routes to facilitate seamless VIP movement and minimise inconvenience to the general public.

Officials have urged commuters to strictly adhere to traffic advisories and avoid non-essential travel on these routes during the restricted period. Detailed guidelines have also been issued for attendees to ensure orderly participation in the inauguration ceremony and the public rally.

--IANS

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