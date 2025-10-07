PM Modi to inaugurate 9th edition of India Mobile Congress 2025 tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Asia’s largest telecom, media, and technology event, on October 8 at around 9:45 AM, Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

Organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the four-day event will be held from October 8 to 11 under the theme ‘Innovate to Transform.’

The theme highlights India’s growing role in driving digital transformation and using innovation for societal and economic progress.

IMC 2025 will bring together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators to showcase the latest advancements in telecom and emerging technologies.

The event will focus on key areas such as 6G, quantum communications, semiconductors, optical networks, and cyber fraud prevention, reflecting India’s vision to strengthen its position in next-generation connectivity and digital security.

More than 400 companies, around 7,000 global delegates, and over 1.5 lakh visitors from more than 150 countries are expected to participate in this year’s edition.

The event will feature over 1,600 new technology use-cases in areas like 5G and 6G, artificial intelligence, smart mobility, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and green technology.

It will also host more than 100 sessions and 800 speakers from across the world.

IMC 2025 will further strengthen India’s international partnerships, with delegations from countries such as Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ireland, and Austria taking part.

The event aims to reinforce India’s leadership in global digital transformation and its growing influence in the telecom and technology ecosystem.

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia visited the IMC 2025 venue on Monday to review the final preparations ahead of the Prime Minister’s inauguration.

Scindia also travelled to the venue and back via the Airport Metro, symbolising India’s push for modern and sustainable urban transport.

