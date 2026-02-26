PM Modi to address post Budget webinar tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the post-Budget webinar on "Technology, Reforms and Finance for Viksit Bharat" on Friday morning via video conferencing, according to a PMO statement.

The webinar will entail discussions on public capex, infrastructure, banking sector reforms, financial sector architecture, deepening capital markets, and ease of living through tax reforms, the statement said.

The webinar is the first in a series of post-Budget webinars being organised on key themes emerging from the Union Budget 2026–27. These webinars aim to draw lessons from past experiences and obtain structured feedback from participants to strengthen and ensure outcome-oriented implementation of the Budget announcements for FY 2026-27, drawing upon the practical experience and insights of diverse stakeholders, as per the statement.

They will bring together stakeholders from industry, financial institutions, market participants, Government, industry regulators and academia to deliberate on effective implementation pathways for key Budget announcements, it added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a capital expenditure of Rs 12.2 lakh crore in the Budget for 2026-27, to boost big-ticket infrastructure projects and boost growth and jobs in the economy. An Infrastructure Risk Development Fund has also been set up to accelerate the development of big projects.

In order to spur economic growth, the Budget proposes to deliver a powerful push to infrastructure, including highways, ports, railways and power projects, scale up manufacturing in 7 strategic sectors and create champion MSMEs.

The Finance Minister said that the government has maintained fiscal prudence and monetary stability whilst maintaining a strong thrust on public investments. India must deeply integrate with global markets, exporting more and attracting foreign investment as well.

Finance Minister Sitharaman has projected a further reduction in the fiscal deficit to 4.3 per cent of GDP for 2026-27 as the government continues on the path of fiscal consolidation to ensure economic growth with stability.

In her budget speech on February 1, she said that the government had fulfilled its commitment to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.4 per cent in the Budget for 2025-26 and would now reduce it further to 4.3 per cent as it continues on the fiscal prudence path.

She said that the target reflects a balance between supporting economic momentum and keeping public finances stable. The fiscal deficit represents the gap between the government’s total expenditure and its total revenue.

