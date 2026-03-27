PM Modi shares photos of Noida International Airport ahead of inauguration tomorrow

Greater Noida, March 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared photographs of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, which will be inaugurated on Saturday, highlighting its significance for regional connectivity.

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“Big boost for NCR connectivity! Phase I of Noida International Airport at Jewar will be inaugurated tomorrow,” the Prime Minister said in a post on WhatsApp.

Uttar Pradesh’s ambitious airport project is now fully ready to commence operations, with all preparations completed for the high-profile inauguration scheduled on Saturday.

According to officials, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at the venue around noon on Saturday to inaugurate the airport, following which he will address a massive public rally.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to visit Greater Noida on Friday to review the final on-ground arrangements and assess readiness for the event.

The administration has put in place elaborate security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. The entire region has been divided into multiple security zones, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel at key locations. Surveillance has been intensified across the venue and adjoining areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

In view of the expected large turnout, authorities have also rolled out a comprehensive traffic management plan. Movement of goods vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway and Noida Expressway will remain restricted from 7 a.m. on Saturday for nearly 16 hours. Heavy vehicles will be diverted to alternate routes to facilitate seamless VIP movement and minimise inconvenience to the general public.

Officials have urged commuters to strictly adhere to traffic advisories and avoid non-essential travel on these routes during the restricted period. Detailed guidelines have also been issued for attendees to ensure orderly participation in the inauguration ceremony and the public rally.

The operationalisation of the Jewar airport -- poised to emerge as one of Asia’s largest aviation hubs -- is being seen as a major milestone for Uttar Pradesh. It is expected to significantly enhance connectivity, attract investments, and accelerate economic and industrial growth across the state and the wider North Indian region.

--IANS

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