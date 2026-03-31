PM Modi inaugurates semiconductor OSAT facility in Gujarat's Sanand

Sanand, March 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility of Kaynes Semicon at Sanand in Gujarat, marking the start of commercial operations at the plant.

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According to officials, the Prime Minister inaugurated the facility during his visit to the state, where he also reviewed the plant’s infrastructure and ongoing operations.

The Sanand unit has been set up with an investment of about Rs 3,300 crore and is designed to undertake semiconductor assembly, packaging and testing, a key segment in the chip manufacturing value chain.

The facility is part of the Central government's broader push under the 'India Semiconductor Mission' to build domestic capabilities in the sector.

Commercial production at the plant has commenced with the manufacturing of Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs), which are widely used in applications such as electric vehicles, industrial systems and energy-efficient appliances.

Each module integrates multiple chips into a single package to improve performance and efficiency.

The facility, once fully scaled, is expected to have a production capacity of approximately 6.3 million units per day.

The output from the plant will cater to domestic demand as well as international markets, including supplies to global semiconductor firms.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed on the advanced packaging technologies being deployed at the unit, including capabilities for handling complex semiconductor modules.

He also interacted with officials and personnel at the facility and viewed the cleanroom and production lines.

The government said the project is expected to generate employment opportunities and contribute to the development of a skilled workforce in high-technology manufacturing.

The Sanand facility is among the semiconductor projects being developed in the country to reduce dependence on imports and enhance value addition within India, following the inauguration of Micron Technology’s unit in February this year.

The inauguration also took place during the Prime Minister’s day-long visit to the state, during which he will attend multiple programmes.

--IANS

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