PM Modi has been a tremendous boon for Indian economy: Mark Mobius

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Billionaire investor Mark Mobius on Thursday extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 75th birthday.

PM Modi's birthday was celebrated on Wednesday, with much fervour across the country.

Mobius credited PM Modi for driving high economic growth as well as enabling the digitalisation of the economy.

"It gives me great pleasure to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. He has been a tremendous boon for the Indian economy, driving high economic growth, a vibrant stock market, and the digitalisation of the economy," the 89-year-old ace investor told IANS.

“Thank you very much, Prime Minister Modi, for what you have done for the country. Best wishes on your birthday," he added.

Earlier, Mobius, who runs Mobius EM Opportunities Fund for emerging markets (EMs), had credited India’s rise to the top four largest economies to PM Modi’s robust policies and long-term vision.

“I am not surprised that India is moving up in the world’s top economies ranking. The 140-crore population, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now eager to reclaim its deserved place on the global map,” Mobius said.

Mobius told IANS that India has the potential to become even the second-largest economy in the world.

Meanwhile, PM Modi's 75th birthday was celebrated with nationwide events and the launch of health, welfare, and development programmes.

It became a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political and industry leaders worldwide.

on the occasion of his birthday, PM Modi visited Bhainsola village in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where he laid the foundation stone for India's first PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park, a major step toward boosting the textile industry in the state.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also launched two major national initiatives, 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month), to strengthen the country's health and nutrition services, particularly for women, children, and adolescents.

