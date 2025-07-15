Plastiblends India’s Q1 profit drops 17.7 pc, revenue slips over 5 pc

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Plastiblends India Limited on Tuesday reported a decline in its financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), with both profit and revenue slipping compared to the same period last year.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 8.92 crore in Q1, down 17.71 per cent from Rs 10.84 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

The Mumbai-based company’s revenue from operations fell by approximately 5.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 199.62 crore, compared to Rs 211.57 crore in Q1 FY25.

Its total income also declined by 5.53 per cent to Rs 202.14 crore from Rs 213.98 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, total expenses for the quarter dropped to Rs 190.25 crore -- registering a 4.58 per cent decline from Rs 199.37 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Despite lower expenses, the decline in income and revenue impacted the company’s overall profitability.

On the stock market, Plastiblends shares closed higher on Tuesday, ending the day at Rs 203.75, up by Rs 3.60 or 1.80 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In the last five days, the shares declined by Rs 5.78 or 2.76 per cent. Over the past one month, the shares were down by Rs 7.08 or 3.36 per cent.

In the last six months, the shares fell by Rs 27.54 or 11.91 per cent. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares declined by Rs 55.60 or 21.44 per cent.

In the past one year, the stock has dropped by Rs 126.20 or 38.25 per cent, as per the official data.

Plastiblends India Limited is one of India’s leading manufacturers and exporters of colour and additive masterbatches and thermoplastic compounds.

A part of the Kolsite Group, the company supplies a wide range of masterbatches used in plastics for sectors such as agriculture, appliances, and packaging.

Its manufacturing units are located in Daman, Roorkee, and Palsana.

