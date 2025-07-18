Piyush Goyal exhorts nation’s youth to be architects of Viksit Bharat

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Friday exhorted the country’s youth to actively contribute to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) for 'Amrit Kaal'.

Inaugurating India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Conference 2025 here, the minister called upon the youth to commit themselves to making India a developed country by 2047.

Recalling the Prime Minister’s address on August 15, 2022, he said the 25-year period of Amrit Kaal leading up to the centenary of India’s independence in 2047 is a defining moment for the nation.

He elaborated that the first of the five pledges is the resolve to make India a developed nation. Urging the youth to visualise themselves over the next few decades, he said they will be the primary drivers of this transformation.

“This commitment can only be realised if we also embrace the remaining four pledges with equal seriousness,” he told the gathering.

The second pledge, Goyal noted, is to shed the colonial mindset. Referring to India’s rich history as a global economic powerhouse, he said centuries of foreign subjugation had eroded confidence and imposed limitations. “We must not be bound by the constraints of the past but instead aspire to meet global benchmarks and set ambitious goals,” he stated.

The third pledge is about taking pride in India’s heritage. Goyal said that India’s history, culture, traditions and value systems hold deep significance as we move towards becoming a developed nation.

“Vikas bhi, virasat bhi – we must pursue development while preserving our heritage. Our diversity is our strength, and we must amalgamate our traditions into a collective journey towards progress,” he added.

Speaking about the fourth pledge, the minister said that unity and integrity of the nation must be paramount. Commending IIMUN for its efforts to engage youth from across India and abroad, Goyal remarked that this unity is India’s greatest strength and must be nurtured at every level. He underscored that this collective spirit is fundamental to the country’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

The fifth pledge, he said, is the collective resolve of 1.4 billion Indians to contribute to nation-building. Goyal emphasised that a developed India can only emerge when all citizens work together like a family, with shared responsibility and compassion. “We must be concerned for the marginalised, care for the underprivileged, and ensure that our progress is inclusive and sustainable,” he said.

The minister encouraged the youth to accept nation-building as a duty and a privilege, and to perform every task with commitment and dedication. He urged them to inculcate care and concern for others and give their best to whatever job they undertake.

Goyal also urged the youth to actively consider participating in public life. Recalling the Prime Minister’s address on Independence Day 2024, he noted that the Prime Minister had called upon one lakh young men and women to enter politics and public service to become agents of change. “There is a need for capable and committed individuals to contribute to policymaking with compassion, dedication, and a spirit of service,” he said.

Goyal urged the youth to take charge of India’s future, saying, “Be the changemakers, the movers and shakers of tomorrow’s India. With collective resolve, we can overcome every challenge and lead our nation to greater heights.”

