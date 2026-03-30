Piyush Goyal emphasises importance of a balanced and responsive WTO

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has emphasised the importance of a balanced and responsive World Trade Organization (WTO) that effectively addresses the needs and aspirations of all members, particularly developing countries and Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

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Goyal had valuable discussions with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, as part of engagements at the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14) held in Yaounde, Cameroon.

“Acknowledged her continued efforts in building consensus for a successful MC14,” Goyal said in a post on X.

He also congratulated Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute and Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana for the successful hosting of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon.

“I am carrying back with me beautiful memories of the warm hospitality of the Cameroonian people, their wonderful culture, and the picturesque landscapes,” the minister said.

On the sidelines of the conference, Goyal held a bilateral meeting with EU Trade Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic.

Both sides exchanged views on MC-14 agenda, reviewed progress of the work underway on the signing of the recently concluded India-EU FTA as well as explored options for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation, according to an official statement.

Goyal and Sefcovic agreed on the necessity of WTO reforms. They also exchanged views on the issue of moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmission as well as incorporation of the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement.

Goyal also held a bilateral meeting with Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade of Canada. The discussion focused on expediting the recently launched India-Canada CEPA negotiations.

Outside the FTA framework, both sides also agreed to develop a diversified sectoral engagement strategy and expand cooperation in shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and the education sector.

Sidhu extended a warm welcome to Goyal for his upcoming visit to Canada in May 2026, leading a major Indian business delegation.

Goyal also held a bilateral meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Peter J. Kyle.

Both sides exchanged views on MC-14 agenda and reviewed progress of the implementation of the India-UK CETA signed in July 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

—IANS

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