PIB flags fake SBI YONO message urging Aadhaar update. warns customers against phishing scam

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has flagged a fake message circulating on social media that claims State Bank of India’s (SBI) YONO app accounts will be blocked if users do not update their Aadhaar details immediately.

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The purported message instructs recipients to download an APK file titled “SBI KYC AADHAR UPDATE” and install it to avoid disruption of services.

The warning, which appears to be a phishing attempt, is designed to mislead account holders into sharing sensitive banking and personal information.

PIB Fact Check clarified that such messages are fraudulent and not issued by the SBI. The official X handle of SBI has also confirmed that the bank does not require customers to download APK files for Aadhaar updates.

In the fake message, users are allegedly addressed as “Dear SBI customer” and are informed that their YONO account will be blocked due to incomplete Aadhaar details. They are then urged to download the APK file to complete the update. However, experts warn that downloading such files from unverified sources could compromise the security of smartphones and lead to unauthorised access to personal and financial data.

"Customers should be extremely cautious and avoid downloading apps from unknown links or APK files shared through emails, SMS, or WhatsApp," PIB Fact Check advised. "Do not share personal, banking, or Aadhaar-related information with unverified sources."

The SBI has also set up a dedicated email – report.phishing@sbi.co.in – where customers can report suspicious messages. Cybersecurity analysts recommend that users always verify messages through official bank channels or apps before taking any action.

This incident highlights the growing trend of phishing attacks targeting banking customers, particularly through messaging platforms like WhatsApp. Authorities urge vigilance as such scams often exploit fear of account suspension to trick users into sharing sensitive information.

With the rise of digital banking and the widespread use of apps like YONO, users are advised to remain alert to unsolicited messages and rely only on verified updates from official channels.

--IANS

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