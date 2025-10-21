PFRDA aims to enhance transparency and stability in NPS, APY schemes

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has proposed measures aiming to enhance transparency and stability in the National Pension System (NPS) and the Atal Pension Yojna (APY) schemes, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

The pension fund regulatory body has released a Consultation Paper titled “Alignment of Valuation Guidelines with the core objectives of Long-only Funds when investing in Government Securities and calculation of Net Asset Value (NAV)”, suggesting the adoption of a dual valuation framework (‘accrual’ and ‘fair market’) for long-dated government securities held in the NPS and the APY, a ministry statement said.

The PFRDA's proposals are intended to achieve three major purposes: to depict stable and simplified pension wealth accumulation to subscribers during the accumulation phase, to reduce the impact of short-term interest rate volatility on scheme NAV, and to align pension fund investments with long-term capital formation, boosting stakeholder confidence by funding productive, long-gestation infrastructure assets.

"Overall, the framework aims to present pension wealth accumulations more clearly to subscribers while ensuring long-term financial stability and economic relevance," the statement said.

The authority encourages thorough review and constructive inputs on the proposals to ensure the successful development and implementation of the schemes regulated by the PFRDA.

Stakeholders need to submit their comments, inputs and feedback on the aforesaid consultation paper by November 30.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry informed that the combined assets under management (AUM) of the NPS and the APY have crossed the Rs 16 lakh crore mark.

The subscriber base of both the flagship pension investment schemes has also crossed the 9 crore mark.

"Marking an important milestone in India’s pension journey, the subscriber base has also widened to surpass 9 crores," the ministry said.

Key initiatives have been introduced by the PFRDA to expand pension inclusion and strengthen the NPS.

Among these is the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF), which provides more investment options and came into effect on October 1.

