‘Persistent warm temperature’ in cabin forces Air India Tokyo-Delhi flight to divert to Kolkata

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) In a series of continuing technical snags, Air India flight AI 357, operating from Japan to Delhi, made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperature experienced in the cabin, the airline said on Sunday.

The Air India flight, operated by a Boeing 787 aircraft, landed safely and is under inspection, according to the airline.

The flight, AI 357, was en route from Haneda Airport in Tokyo to New Delhi when the crew reported the technical issue,

"Air India flight AI357 operating from Haneda to Delhi on 29 June 2025 made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperatures experienced in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely in Kolkata and is currently undergoing checks," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

Air India said ground staff in Kolkata were assisting passengers after the diversion, and alternative arrangements were being made to fly them to Delhi soon.

"Our ground colleagues in Kolkata are providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly our passengers to Delhi at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," the spokesperson added.

Air India said that technical inspections were underway and all affected passengers were being assisted.

On June 27, Air India flight AI639 from Mumbai to Chennai was forced to return to Mumbai shortly after takeoff after the crew detected a burning smell inside the cabin.

The airline said the flight landed safely, and passengers were accommodated on another aircraft.

The unfortunate accident involving Air India Flight AI 171 on June 12 killed more than 270 people, including 241 passengers and crew members, and has triggered a wider review of aviation safety protocols across the country.

