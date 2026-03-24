‘People-centric Green Budget’: Education Minister hails Delhi Budget 2026-27​

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Tuesday hailed Budget 2026-27 by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as a people-centric Green Budget that reflects the aspirations of the people and the government’s focus on the education sector.​

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Highlighting the historic provisions in the education sector, Sood said that the allocation of Rs 19,148 crore — the highest share (18.64 per cent) of the total budget — demonstrates the government’s priorities.​

He stated that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the BJP government in Delhi is continuously making concrete efforts towards economic and social development and is implementing the Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra 2025 on the ground.​

He emphasised that the budget is not merely a document of numbers; it determines the direction and condition of both economic sectors, such as power, roads, and transport, and social sectors, such as education, health, and women and child welfare.​

Sood highlighted that while the budget during 2024–25 under the previous AAP government stood at Rs 76,000 crore, it increased to Rs 1,00,000 crore in 2025–26 and has now reached Rs 1,03,700 crore in 2026–27, reflecting the government’s continued focus on development.​

The Education Minister noted that capital expenditure (Capex) plays a crucial role in the development of any state. It increased from Rs 15,089 crore in 2024–25 to Rs 28,115 crore in 2025–26 and further to Rs 30,800 crore in 2026–27—indicating strong infrastructure growth and long-term development.​

He stated that as a result of these efforts, Delhi’s GDP growth rate reached 8.53 per cent in 2025–26, higher than the national average of 7.4 per cent. In comparison, it was 6.21% in 2024–25, which was lower than the national average of 6.5 per cent. Similarly, per capita income has also increased significantly.​

The average monthly income rose from Rs 23,676 in 2024–25 to Rs 25,453 in 2025–26, marking a 7.09 per cent growth — clearly reflecting an improvement in the standard of living of citizens, he said.​

However, Sood emphasised that economic indicators like GDP growth, per capita income, and capex are meaningful only when their benefits reach the common citizen.​

The Minister said that the 2026–27 Budget of the Rekha Gupta government reflects this very vision and is closely aligned with public aspirations.​

The free bicycle scheme for 1.30 lakh Class 9 girls is a commendable initiative that will give a new direction to girls’ education, with an outlay of Rs 90 crore, he said.​

Other forward-looking initiatives include setting up medical rooms in every government school, exposure visits for students, and a Rs 10 crore allocation to integrate Artificial Intelligence into education, said the Minister.​

Sood further informed that Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the construction of new school buildings and Rs 275 crore for the expansion of existing schools. Additionally, Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for the development of sports hostels, playgrounds, and swimming pools.​

He added that Rs 700 crore has been allocated for technical education, with the objective of transforming Delhi’s youth from job seekers into job creators. The government is also working towards building an innovation ecosystem through startup and incubation policies.​

--IANS

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