Paddy procurement rises sharply in TN, over 1.7 crore tonnes procured in four years

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) The state government announced a significant rise in paddy procurement under the DMK regime, highlighting a near-doubling of average annual procurement when compared to the previous government.

According to an official release, the state procured 1,70,45,545 tonnes of paddy between 2021 and 2025, translating to an annual average of 42,61,386 tonnes. In contrast, the previous administration (2016-17 to 2020-21) had procured 1,13,51,469 tonnes, with an annual average of 22,70,293 tonnes.

The difference amounts to 19,91,093 tonnes more under the current government, which officials said reflects improved operational efficiency, early planning, and support to farmers. The statement also said that the current paddy procurement season began on September 1, a full month ahead of the earlier practice of starting on October 1.

As of October 24, as many as 1,853 Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) have been opened across Tamil Nadu, and 10.4 lakh tonnes of paddy have already been procured. Of this, 8.77 lakh tonnes have been transported to various districts by train, while the remainder has been stored safely in the respective procurement centres.

The release added that each DPC handles about 1,000 bags of paddy per day, with working hours extended till 8 p.m. to accommodate the heavy inflow of produce. To meet the high demand, DPCs are functioning even on Sundays -- 5,510.4 tonnes were procured on October 19 alone.

Officials said this proactive approach has ensured timely payments and eased the burden on farmers during the peak harvest period. The state government has also ensured adequate logistics and storage support.

An inventory of 2.65 crore gunny bags and 28,856 plastic tarpaulins has been distributed statewide.

In addition, 4,000 lorries and 13-15 trains are being deployed daily to transport nearly 35,000 tonnes of paddy. To further streamline operations, 100 additional load workers have been engaged since October 21. The Food and Civil Supplies Department said continuous monitoring is in place to ensure smooth procurement, storage, and transport across all districts.

--IANS

aal/dpb