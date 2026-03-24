Packaged water prices climb in TN as West Asia conflict drives up input costs

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) The ongoing conflict in the oil-rich West Asian region has begun to impact some households in Tamil Nadu, with prices of packaged drinking water rising due to an increase in input costs linked to petroleum-based materials.

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After initially disrupting hotel and hospitality operations across the state, the effects are now being felt by residents who depend on 20-litre water cans and bottled water for their daily needs. The price escalation is largely attributed to a sharp rise in the cost of plastic raw materials used in manufacturing containers.

Industry sources indicate that the cost of PET (polyethylene terephthalate), a petroleum derivative used to make bottles and containers, has surged due to supply constraints. As a result, the price of a new 20-litre bubble-top container has increased significantly from earlier levels, while the cost of accessories such as caps has also gone up.

Manufacturers have responded by raising the price of 20-litre water cans by around Rs 5, with some larger brands implementing hikes of up to Rs 10 per can. The price of bottled water has also increased, with a case now costing Rs 20 to Rs 30 more than before.

Tamil Nadu has close to 1,500 packaged drinking water units, catering to nearly 15 lakh consumers who rely on 20-litre cans. However, the state has only a limited number of plastic container manufacturers, leading to supply shortages and production challenges.

Each unit requires a steady supply of new containers every week, making the sector particularly vulnerable to disruptions in raw material availability.

Retailers across several parts of Chennai and other cities have already begun passing on the increased costs to consumers.

A 20-litre can that was earlier sold for around Rs 20 is now priced at Rs 25 in many places, with indications that prices could rise further in the coming days.

Households, especially in urban areas, are starting to feel the strain as monthly expenses on drinking water rise, compounded by increasing delivery charges. Industry observers warn that while fuel prices have remained stable so far, any upward revision in petrol or diesel rates could further escalate costs due to higher transportation expenses, adding to the burden on consumers.

--IANS

aal/dpb