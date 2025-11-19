Over 95 pc of India’s villages are ODF Plus; up 467 pc in 3 years

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) On the occasion of World Toilet Day, the government declared on Wednesday that over 95 per cent of villages have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus under the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin.

ODF Plus villages rose by 467 per cent from 1 lakh in December 2022 to 5.67 lakh as of November 19, 2025, with ODF Plus Model Villages reaching 4,85,818, an official statement said.

An ODF Plus village is defined as a village that sustains its ODF Status, ensures solid and liquid waste management and is visually clean.

In urban areas, 4,692 cities are ODF, 4,314 have achieved ODF+ status, and 1,973 have reached ODF++ status.

Individual household latrine construction stood at 108.62 per cent of mission targets, with 63,74,355 toilets built.

Community and public toilet construction touched 125.46 per cent, with 6,38,826 units constructed so far.

Complementary schemes such as Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) focus on urban sewerage and drainage, while the Jal Jeevan Mission ensures a reliable water supply to households, strengthening sanitation outcomes. Together, these policies emphasise sustainability, inclusivity, and dignity, making sanitation a cornerstone of public health and development, the statement said.

As many as 890 sewerage and septage projects worth Rs 34,447 crore have been grounded, and 4,622 Million Liters per Day (MLD) of new or augmented sewage treatment capacity has been created, including 1,437 MLD for recycle or reuse.

Around 86 projects worth Rs 68,461.78 crore have been taken up by States/UTs, the government said, adding that approved projects add 6,964 MLD of STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) capacity, with 1,938.96 MLD earmarked for recycle/reuse.

Jal Jeevan Mission provides safe and ample drinking water to all rural households, and focusses on sanitation and maintenance of ODF villages.

Through initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT, and the Jal Jeevan Mission, the country has moved beyond infrastructure creation to ensuring dignity, inclusivity, and long-term cleanliness, the statement noted.

