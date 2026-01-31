Over 7.6 lakh Pakistanis left country for work in 2025 as jobs dry up at home: Report

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) More than 7.6 lakh Pakistanis left the country for work in 2025, a figure that highlights the growing economic stress and lack of job opportunities at home, according to the data by finance ministry’s Monthly Economic Update and Outlook for January 2026.

Read More

The report showed weak performance in key areas such as exports, foreign direct investment (FDI) and overall growth.

However, remittances stand out as the only strong contributor. Remittances rose to $19.7 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year -- marking a 10.6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to a report by Business Recorder.

This inflow was 23 times higher than FDI and exceeded export earnings by $4.2 billion during the same period. The sharp rise in remittances is closely linked to the growing number of Pakistanis leaving the country in search of better jobs, stable incomes and improved living conditions.

The government has described this trend in positive terms, mainly because remittances now bring in nearly $40 billion annually, making them the country’s largest source of non-debt foreign inflows.

However, the scale of outward migration also reflects deep dissatisfaction among workers with the domestic economic situation, as per the report.

Pakistan’s unemployment rate has reached a 21-year high of 7.1 per cent, according to the latest Labour Force Survey cited by Business Recorder. Joblessness has increased across all age groups, genders and regions. Over the past two years alone, more than 1.5 million Pakistanis have emigrated due to stagnant wages, limited job opportunities and rising living costs.

What is most worrying is that this migration is no longer limited to unskilled labour heading to Gulf countries. A growing number of skilled professionals from sectors such as information technology, medicine, engineering and accounting are also leaving. This has raised concerns about a serious brain drain that could weaken Pakistan’s long-term economic potential.

In the IT sector, experts say migration is not driven only by higher salaries abroad. Limited career growth, weak research and innovation systems, regulatory restrictions and unreliable digital infrastructure are pushing professionals to seek opportunities overseas. Many also point to excessive internet controls and regulatory hurdles that make it difficult for the digital economy to grow.

Similar trends are now visible in other knowledge-based sectors. While working abroad can help individuals gain skills and experience, the continued loss of trained professionals means Pakistan bears the cost of education, while other countries benefit from their expertise.

--IANS

pk