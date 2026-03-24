Over 74.5 lakh new jobs created in India’s unorganised sector during 2025

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) More than 74.52 lakh new jobs were created in India’s unorganised sector during January–December 2025, which represents an increase of 6.18 per cent compared to the 12-month period from October 2023–September 2024, according to the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) released on Tuesday.

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The estimated number of establishments increased to 7.92 crore during January–December 2025 from 7.34 crore in ASUSE 2023–24 (October 2023–September 2024), reflecting a growth of about 7.97 per cent during the period, the data released by the Ministry of Statistics showed.

Gross Value Added (GVA) also grew by 10.87 per cent (at current prices) during this period. This growth has been primarily driven by 16.77 per cent growth in the trade sector, followed by 8.52 per cent growth in manufacturing and 7.36 per cent growth in other services sectors.

The emolument per hired worker increased by 3.88 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous ASUSE 2023-24, signalling improvements in wage levels.

Women-owned proprietary establishments remained substantial at 27 per cent, up from 26.2 per cent in the previous round (ASUSE 2023-24).

The share of establishments using the internet increased significantly from 26.7 per cent in ASUSE 2023–24 to 39.4 per cent in ASUSE 2025, highlighting the growing digital integration of the sector.

The unincorporated non-agricultural sector is an important pillar of the Indian economy, contributing significantly to employment generation and Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The sector sustains livelihoods for millions of people and supports the production and distribution of goods and services across the country. By complementing the activities of the incorporated sector and strengthening domestic value chains, it plays a crucial role in the overall socio-economic development of the country, the official statement said.

The Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) is conducted with the primary objective of measuring the economic and operational characteristics of unincorporated non-agricultural establishments engaged in manufacturing, trade and other services sectors (excluding construction).

The survey collects information on key economic indicators such as the number of workers, GVA, emoluments paid, fixed assets owned and outstanding loans, along with operational characteristics such as type of ownership, nature of operation, registration status and use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), the statement added.

--IANS

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