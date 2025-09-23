Over 60 flights cancelled, 42 others delayed at Kolkata airport following heavy rain overnight

Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) As heavy rain wreaked havoc in Kolkata with several areas across the city witnessing severe waterlogging, flight operations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were also disrupted.

According to airport authorities, 30 arrivals and 32 departures have been cancelled. At the same time, about 11 arrivals and 31 departures have been delayed.

Following forecasts of heavy rain and thunderstorms, several airlines have issued travel alerts. Indigo Airlines was among the first to notify passengers early Tuesday morning about potential delays due to the adverse weather conditions, asking them to frequently check their flight status and to allow extra time for their journeys to and from the airport.

Kolkata airport officials reported that only one flight, operating between Pune and Kolkata, was diverted to Bhubaneswar at 3 am. The advisory highlighted that the downpour had caused temporary road blockages and diversions on certain routes.

Meanwhile, many schools have declared Tuesday a holiday as students and staff could not make their way through flooded streets.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu took to social media to announce the government's decision to declare early Durga Puja holidays in view of the situation.

"An unprecedented disaster situation has arisen in the state. On the advice of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, to provide relief to the students in this disaster and to protect them from accidents, it has been decided to close all schools and higher educational institutions in the state tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, i.e. on September 24 and 25," he said in a X post.

"During this disaster, all teachers and education workers associated with education are requested to do their daily essential work from home. Since the official Puja holiday is from September 26, the Durga Puja holiday is practically starting from tomorrow. I wish everyone a happy and prosperous Sharadiya. My deep and sincere condolences to the families of the fellow citizens who died in this disaster", he added.

Amid record overnight rainfall, Kolkata and its surrounding areas were submerged under knee-deep water on Tuesday, disrupting daily life. Over 300 mm of rain was reported between midnight to 5 a.m. across the city.

Officials reported that at least seven people were electrocuted in the city.

The decision to advance the holidays is a bid to avoid any more such incidents

