Over 52,000 arrested in 5 years for railway property offences​

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) A total of 52,494 persons were arrested under the provisions of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, related to unlawful possession of property belonging to Indian Railways during the last five years (2021–2025). ​

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Of these, complaints were filed against 50,432 offenders in the respective courts, according to official information tabled in Parliament.​

The protection of railway property is entrusted to the Railway Protection Force. The Railway Protection Force is empowered to register cases of theft, dishonest misappropriation, abetment, connivance, and conspiracy against railway property under the provisions of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966.​

Cases are registered against the offender, and an enquiry is conducted, followed by submission of a complaint to the court of the Special Railway Magistrate and, in a few states, in the district courts where special railway courts are not established.​

During the last five years (2021–2025), a total of 12,157 incidents of stone pelting were also registered, during which 8,441 persons were arrested by the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police, according to official figures provided by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.​

Only three incidents of derailment attributable to miscreant activities occurred on Indian Railways during this period—one each in the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, the Jhansi Division of North Central Railway, and the Chennai Division of Southern Railway.​

To prevent incidents of criminal tampering with railway tracks, regular State-Level Security Committee meetings are being held. These committees have been constituted in each State under the chairmanship of the Directors General of Police of the respective States and J&K, with representatives of the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, and Intelligence units.​

Close liaison is maintained by the Railway Protection Force with State Police authorities at all levels to control crime, register cases, investigate, and ensure safe running of trains with a focus on sabotage incidents and intelligence sharing.​

Frequent patrolling of identified black spots and vulnerable sections is being carried out by the Railways, the Railway Protection Force, the Government Railway Police, and the Civil Police. Regular drives are conducted to remove loose and scattered materials lying near railway tracks, which could potentially be used by miscreants to obstruct trains.​

Additionally, people living near railway tracks are being sensitised about the consequences of placing foreign material on tracks, removing rail components, and making reels. They are requested to keep watch and report any suspected activity immediately. Surveillance is also maintained using drones and solar-powered stand-alone closed-circuit television cameras.​

--IANS

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