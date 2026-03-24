Over 26 lakh rooftop solar systems installed under PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Minister​

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) A total of 26,19,879 rooftop solar systems have been installed across the country as of March 19 this year under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana since the scheme's launch in February 2024, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.​

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An amount of Rs 17,967.53 crore has been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance to beneficiaries as of March 19, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.​

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is implementing the scheme to achieve rooftop solar installations in one crore households in the residential sector by FY 2026-27.​

The Minister explained that the scheme is demand-driven, wherein all residential consumers in the country with a grid-connected electricity connection from the local DISCOM can avail of its benefits for the installation of rooftop solar systems by applying on the national portal.​

Under the scheme, the entire process from application to Central Financial Assistance (CFA) disbursal is online through the national portal. ​

The Minister said that if all credentials are entered correctly, the average time to process the CFA is around 15 days after the consumer makes the redemption request.​

Measures undertaken by the government to expedite DISCOM approvals and payments include the online process from application to subsidy disbursal directly into the consumer’s bank account through the national portal. ​

The regulatory approval process has been simplified by waiving the technical feasibility requirement and introducing auto load enhancement up to 10 kW. Net metering agreement has also been made part of the application on the national portal.​

The Minister added that MNRE and REC Ltd, as the National Programme Implementing Agency (NPIA), work closely with all DISCOMs to ensure the effective implementation of the scheme.

​--IANS

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