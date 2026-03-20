Odisha tourism achieves Guinness record for largest serving of 'Pakhala', CM Majhi hails feat

Bhubaneswar, March 20 (IANS) On the occasion of word 'Pakhala Divas', the Odisha Tourism Department, on Friday, achieved a historic global milestone by securing a Guinness World Record for the largest serving of fermented rice (Pakhala), with an impressive total of 1,174 kg prepared and presented in a single vessel.

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"This remarkable feat not only celebrates Odisha's rich culinary heritage but also brings international recognition to Pakhala, an iconic traditional dish deeply embedded in the state's culture and everyday life," the department said in an official statement.

It also added that the achievement marks a significant moment in positioning Odisha's indigenous food traditions on the global map, showcasing how Pakhala Bhat has evolved from a humble local staple to a symbol of cultural pride with worldwide relevance.

Taking to his official X account, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "With an unprecedented 1,174 kg prepared and presented in a single vessel, this historic achievement brings global recognition to Pakhala, one of Odisha's most cherished traditional dishes, deeply rooted in our culture and daily life."

"This accomplishment reflects our commitment to promoting Odisha's rich culinary heritage on the global stage. It is a proud moment for every Odia, as we take our timeless traditions from local to global, further strengthening Odisha's identity as a hub of cultural and gastronomic excellence," he noted.

On Friday, the Odisha Tourism Department organised the state-level "Pakhala Paraba (Festival)" at Panthanivas in Bhubaneswar to enhance the popularity of traditional summer delicacy, "Pakhala".

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Majhi emphasised that Pakhala is not just a food item, but an inseparable part of Odisha's culture and tradition.

Before the programme officially began, the Chief Minister visited the Odia Food Festival at Panthanivas, appreciating nearly 326 varieties of Odia dishes.

He also partook in Pakhala along with all dignitaries' present.

In a special attempt to set a Guinness World Record, the Tourism Department prepared 1,174 kg of Pakhala from 850 kg of rice, attracting widespread attention.

The dish was distributed to more than 2,000 people from underprivileged communities.

"In a rapidly changing world, it is essential to move forward while staying connected to our roots also holds equal importance. Pakhala Day has become an integral part of the state government's vision for a 'Viksit Odisha'. Our government's primary goal is to move forward firmly towards modernity while preserving our rich cultural heritage," Chief Minister Majhi said.

--IANS

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